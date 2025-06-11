Buffalo police officer suspended after shooting in Lancaster

A Buffalo Police officer who was on probationary status is now under suspension with pay following a shooting incident in the town of Lancaster around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lancaster Police responded to a house they say is owned by one of their officers, but learned a shooting victim was already taken to the hospital. Authorities identified the person as a 22-year-old woman. She was treated for injuries and released. The Lancaster officer who owns the home was off-duty and allegedly present.

Multiple people were at the home according to law enforcement, including a probationary Buffalo Police officer. According to BPD, their internal affairs division responded to the Lancaster incident. They say their officer was off-duty at the time, and internal affairs will continue an investigation into the incident.