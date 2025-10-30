© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo man receives first-degree murder charge for deaths of girlfriend, infant

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, center, addresses media.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, center, addresses media.

A Buffalo man charged with killing his girlfriend, then setting fire to their home on Oct. 18 now has a second murder charge for killing their newborn child.

The evidence indicates that Kidane Haile, 30, strangled Kathleen Carrig, 29, before setting fire to their home in the Elmwood Village, Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said. The evidence also is clear that Haile intentionally caused the death of 4-day-old Noah, Keane said, but he didn’t speak further out of respect for the family.

“This is a horrific tragedy for this family. It's important that they have at least some answers at this stage of the criminal proceeding as to what occurred here,” Keane said. “We've shared, you know, we've had a lot of private conversations with them, and of course, they’re in significant grief.”

Haile has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and third-degree arson in the case.

He has been denied bail, and his next court date is Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.
Alex Simone
