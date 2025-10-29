© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visit Buffalo unveils program to turn residents into tourism experts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
Renata Toney, Visit Buffalo vice president of Destination Experience, addresses media at the Buffalo convention center
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Renata Toney, Visit Buffalo vice president of Destination Experience, addresses media at the Buffalo convention center

Erie County residents now can become certified advocates in the promotion of local tourism, thanks to a new effort by Visit Buffalo.

The Certified Tourism Ambassador program is a national initiative for residents to promote tourism within their communities.

It helps to be aware of what Buffalo and Erie County have to offer, Westin Hotel General Manager Tom Long said. But the new program takes it further by identifying overlooked spots in the city, and also notable locations across Western New York, like in Letchworth State Park or Niagara County.

“It's tough because, again, it's not one person has all this knowledge of it," he said. "Having a resource like (Visit Buffalo) that can come in and train us and provide all this information is tremendous.”

Getting local buy-in is important because employees at hotels, restaurants and other businesses are the ones who will be interacting directly with visitors, Visit Buffalo CEO Patrick Kaler said. 

“We get them here through our efforts at Visit Buffalo, but when they get to actually interact with the locals to find out, ‘what is a local place that you like to go to for wings or dinner or drink?’" he said. "And it may not be those first, top things that come to mind, but it gets you a little bit deeper into the community.” 

The program has around 30 people who took the half-day class earlier this week, and Kaler is looking keep expanding that number quickly.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone