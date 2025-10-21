© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Diocese suspends priest after sexual harassment allegations

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Administrative offices for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Administrative offices for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

A priest within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has been suspended over sexual harassment allegations.

The Diocese is removing Patrick O’Keefe from ministry and all other duties after allegations of sexually harassing adults, and inappropriate workplace and ministerial conduct.

Bishop Michael Fisher’s actions to suspend O’Keefe demonstrates the zero-tolerance policy he has toward any inappropriate conduct by employees, priests or volunteers, Interim Communications Director Greg Tucker said.

“Certain allegations were brought to his attention, and he moved with haste to suspend the priest in question, Father O'Keefe, and to then instigate the very prescribed process of a, let's call a canonical judicial review of the facts and circumstances," Tucker said. "And that will then guide the future decision.”

O’Keefe was previously accused of inappropriate conduct in 2019 over comments at a gathering with other priests but was cleared following an investigation.

He most recently served as Parochial Vicar of a parish family which includes Our Lady of Mercy Parish in LeRoy, Ascension Parish and Resurrection Parish in Batavia, and St. Brigid Parish in Bergen.

Reverend Scottston Brentwood serves as pastor of the parish family, a role that will be unaffected, while reverends Eugene Costa and Matthew Zirnheld serve as the other parochial vicars.
