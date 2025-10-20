Union, politicians announce boycott of Hyatt Regency hotel

Local politicians and advocacy groups are joining together in a boycott of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Buffalo until owner Douglas Jemal agrees to sit down for labor negotiations.

Workers United Upstate New York and Vermont is requesting for people and organizations to cancel reservations with the hotel until ownership is open to a deal, former hotel employee Luke Sills said.

"The biggest thing is, you know, to have a voice here. There's employees who have been here upwards of 20 years and, you know, staffing levels are an issue," he said. "People are always concerned about, you know, pay and benefits, but really, just to have a voice."

Sills was fired in August but filed a case alleging he was unfairly terminated.

Neither Jemal or representation from Douglas Development have not responded to a request for comment.

Some organizations, like the New York Energy Democracy Alliance, already have canceled events that were planned to take place at the hotel.

Instead of being a place that's avoided as an event venue, the Hyatt Regency could be a place that benefits from business brought in by other unions, said Gary Bonadonna Jr., president of Workers United Upstate New York and Vermont.

"There are no large unionized hotels in Buffalo that could host conventions, conferences, events for groups and organizations that won't do business at a non-union hotel," he said. "We could be here right now and be promoting this place as a union property, a unionized workforce."

State Assembly Member John Rivera also was among those announcing refusal to enter the hotel until there is progress. But the push doesn't end once Jemal sits down with employees, Rivera said.

"Not only are we going to do it until this is settled, but we're going to keep on fighting that fight, because more hotels in Buffalo are going to be organized," he said. "he days are over of allowing, you know, below living wage to be enough."