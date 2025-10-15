© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Two boaters rescued from Niagara River

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Two people were rescued from the Niagara River Wednesday after their boat started taking on water.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a report of a vessel in distress near the Peace Bridge at approximately 1:20 p.m., according to a city spokesperson. Due to shallow water conditions, BFD rescue vessels were unable to access those aboard the listing boat.

A private boat came to help and transported BFD personnel to reach and rescue the two individuals, who were both wearing life vests.

Both occupants were safely brought to shore and returned to Erie Basin Marina for evaluation, per the city's report.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Buffalo Police Department also responded to the scene.
