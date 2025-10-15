County budget projects property tax at lowest in region

Erie County’s 2026 proposed budget is a tale of two realities, with the county cutting tax rates but also bracing for the impact of less federal funding.

The county’s property tax rate for under the proposed budget would be $3.09 per thousand, a 39% decrease since 2012.

The county expects federal issues to have more impact in a couple of years, but the tax cut does mean Erie County has the lowest property tax level in Western New York, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“We’re looking at real some, some very difficult times going forward and (2027) and beyond, as a result of the big shift that's coming from the Big Ugly Bill," he said. "But I can tell the people of Erie County that the property tax rate is going down, and for most Erie County residents, they will see a tax cut.”

A deficit of $90 to $100 million is expected for the 2027 budget, but preparations are being made accordingly, Poloncarz said.

Projections typically are less favorable the further out they are, but it at least provides a starting point for the county, Erie County Budget and Management Director Mark Cornell said.

“This is going to be, sort of, our roadmap going forward of understanding where we have some liabilities, where are going to be areas where, if we need to, we're going to make cuts to or areas where we can possibly generate additional revenues," he said.

The county added about 30 new employees but also has cut 50 positions from different departments, most of which are part-time or have been left unfilled for at least a year.