© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

9 things we learned from the latest campaign filings in the race for Buffalo mayor

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Sen. Sean Ryan (D), James Gardner (R) and independent candidate Michael Gainer are running for Buffalo mayor.
Candidates' campaign websites
Sen. Sean Ryan (D), James Gardner (R) and independent candidate Michael Gainer are running for Buffalo mayor.

With the Buffalo mayoral general election fast approaching on Nov. 4, the three candidates filed their latest campaign disclosures with the New York State Board of Elections at the start of October.

The lists reveal who is funding each campaign and how that cash is being spent in the race to lead the Queen City. The latest disclosures span July 12 through September 29. We trawled through them. Here are nine takeaways:

  1. Democratic nominee Sean Ryan has raised the most money since July 12, with donations totaling $183,306.
  2. Ryan also spent the most - just over $148,000 – leaving his campaign almost $60k to play with.
  3. Republican candidate James Gardner is mostly self-funded, having donated $107,209.85 of a total $118,096.64 in campaign contributions.
  4. Gardner spent more than $114,500, leaving just over $3.5k in remaining funds.
  5. Independent candidate Michael Gainer has raised the least amount of money with a total of $2,940. He donated $2,000 of that to his own campaign.
  6. As BTPM NPR previously reported, former Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown made a $1,500 donation to Ryan’s campaign on Sept. 17, but Ryan’s campaign refunded the cash the same day.
  7. Names of developers, real estate firms, architects and engineers pepper Ryan’s list. The following also previously donated to Chris Scanlon in the run up to the Democratic primary: Sam Savarino, CEO of Wheatfield Development, donated $7,500 to Ryan’s campaign under his own name on top of $10,000 donated in the name of the company; Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate, contributed $2,500; John DiDonato, Executive Vice President at DiDonato Associates, gave $2,500; Steven Carmina of Carmina Wood Design gave $1,500; and Randall and Lori Benderson of Benderson Development contributed $1,500 (the previous donations to Scanlon were made under Randall’s name only).
  8. Besides himself, Gardner’s biggest donor is Adam Wigdorski, a Buffalo Police Detective who gave $1,520.51 in two separate donations.
  9. Gardner has the support of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, the police union, which donated $1,000 through its political action committee.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content