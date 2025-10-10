New Jericho Road CEO speaks on growth of career, health center

Dr. Allana Krolikowski has 20 years of experience with Jericho Road Community Health Center, starting with her time as an intern. But now, she’s one week into a new role as the organization's CEO.

With experience providing medical care locally and in other countries, she sees Jericho Road’s involvement outside the U.S. playing a key role in the future. Increasing services in other countries is a key opportunity for growth moving forward, and one championed by former CEO Dr. Myron Glick, Krolikowski said.

“We've gone to places and built health facilities in places where people had come from as refugees many years ago," she said. "So that's why we're in Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nepal, those are places where we have seen refugees come from those those countries over the years. And the global health work I know in particular is something that Dr Glick is very passionate about."

Despite having the increased leadership role, one priority is having time every week to still see patients, Krolikowski said.

“Having that balance, as in my previous role of being chief medical officer, I had slowly decreased the amount of patients I was seeing," she said. "I will still continue to see patients in this role. I do plan to see patients one day a week to stay connected. So, I'll still be on our OB newborn service in the hospital at Oishei (Children's Hospital).”

Being a part of Jericho Road's growth over the years is an impactful experience, Krolikowski said.

"Today, we have an over $40 million budget. We take care of more than 24,000 patients a year," she said. "It's very humbling to be able to step into this role, and I've really appreciated the outpouring of love and support from our staff and from the community over the last number of weeks leading up to taking over this position."

Krolikowski will appear for an extended interview during Monday’s 11 a.m. edition of What’s Next on Buffalo Toronto Public Media.