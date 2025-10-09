© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Stadium crews finish laying grass, goal remains completion for 2026 season

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
A crew member works to install seating at the future Highmark Stadium, while others in the background water the stadium's new grass field and lay sod.
1 of 4  — shared image (62).jpg
A crew member works to install seating at the future Highmark Stadium, while others in the background water the stadium's new grass field and lay sod.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR
Crews work on new seat installations at the future Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
2 of 4  — shared image (63).jpg
Crews work on new seat installations at the future Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR
Crews lay sod for a new natural grass field at the future Highmark Stadium.
3 of 4  — shared image (61).jpg
Crews lay sod for a new natural grass field at the future Highmark Stadium.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR
One of the endzones is among the last parts of the future Highmark Stadium's lower bowl that has yet to be filled with seating.
4 of 4  — shared image (64).jpg
One of the endzones is among the last parts of the future Highmark Stadium's lower bowl that has yet to be filled with seating.
Alex Simone / BTPM NPR

The future Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is one step closer to being ready for the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 season, with the Thursday finish of its new grass field, despite only starting to lay grass on Tuesday.

The field includes an outer ring of turf and a natural grass playing surface. There also is drainage and a heating system to prevent the buildup of snow or water, Erie County Stadium Corporation President Steve Ranalli said.

"There's certainly some fields that can be pulled out of the stadium, right, rolled out and rolled back in. That's obviously not the case here, this is a permanent grass field," he said. "But as far as the rest of the elements, it is really at the at the cutting edge of what a natural grass field is, both at the NFL level, as well as even at the European soccer level."

Around 1,200 people a day have been working on the stadium over the past month, and construction hit its peak a couple months ago with 1,500 people working.

The project remains on schedule, and progress should be unimpeded even as winter hits, Ranalli said.

“Proof of that was last winter, right? We had a tough one. We had an extremely cold winter. These guys were trying to pour concrete," he said. "At this point in time, the building's a lot more buttoned up. It should be easier to work in here, even if it's snowing outside. That’s the hope.”

The lower bowl seating also is close to completion, and upper bowl seating will start next, Ranalli said.

The goal remains to be ready for the 2026 preseason, Ranalli said.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone