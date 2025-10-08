Crews lay first sod at new Bills stadium, media denied access

Media members showed up to the future Highmark Stadium Wednesday expecting a tour and updates on construction with Empire State Development.

The only problem — the Buffalo Bills did not allow entry.

The tour was expected to be an early look at the team's new field being laid.

Individual reporters have been allowed access during construction, but Empire State Development WNY Communications Director Pamm Lent said she was hoping for more consistent updates as the project nears its deadline next fall.

The Buffalo Bills have not responded to a request for comment, but have released pictures showing the first sod being laid.