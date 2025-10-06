© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Police searching for answers after vehicle found in Niagara River

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published October 6, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
A police rescue boat patrols Niagara River after a vehicle was found submerged 50 feet offshore.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
A police rescue boat patrols Niagara River after a vehicle was found submerged 50 feet offshore.

Police are searching for details after a vehicle was located late Monday morning submerged in the Niagara River near the Scenic Parkway’s Bird Overlook.

A vehicle was found at 10:49 a.m. by a State Park Police Marine unit 50 feet from shore, after close to two hours of searching, according to a State Park Police press release. It originally was reported to police that a Jeep pickup had driven off the parkway and into the river around 9:15 a.m., though police have not confirmed what type of vehicle was found.

There also has been no confirmation whether any occupants have been found.

Responders to the scene included State Police and park police underwater recovery teams, rescue boat, helicopter, Niagara Falls Police and Fire Departments, and New York Power Authority.

According to police, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.
