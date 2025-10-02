Waterkeeper announces completion of renovated dog park

After seven years of planning and work, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is unveiling improvements at Ellicott Creek Park’s dog park, thanks to almost $800,000 in grant funding.

Bark Park on Ellicott Island is a space where dogs can run off-leash. But it also includes several new features, like a barrier running along the shore, so pets can play in the water without introducing additional pollution to the creek.

While utilization of the space is appreciated, patrons of the park also play a major role helping maintain and care for the space, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said.

“Oftentimes, we love these places to death, just slight changes in perspectives and use and behavior can be very impactful to allow nature to regenerate and our water systems to recover," she said. "So, please help us with ongoing stewardship.”

Efforts to improve the area’s ecology already are bearing fruit. There are increased numbers and varieties of fish, birds and turtles along the creek, Friends of Ellicott President Ganesa Glose said.

The work needed at Ellicott Island was beyond what Friends of Ellicott could handle alone, so it's integral to have partners like Waterkeeper, she said.

"Having community partners out there that are willing to help reach out for those grants and bring more, bigger projects to the island and to keep the erosion issues down, is extremely beneficial to the waterways in our area," Glose said.