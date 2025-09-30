© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Water bills to increase by 7.5% for Buffalo homes

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT
Water bills for Buffalo homes will increase by 7.5% starting Oct 1.
File photo
Water bills for Buffalo homes will increase by 7.5% starting Oct, 1.

Buffalo Water customers are set to see a rate hike of 7.5% and a new monthly infrastructure fee starting Oct. 1.

The Buffalo Water Board approved the increase Sept. 10.

BTPM NPR has learned the average Buffalo household will see an increase of $8 per month, or $96 annually.

Customers already enrolled in Buffalo Water's affordability program will see an average increase of $4 per month.

Those numbers were revealed in a Buffalo Water Board meeting Aug. 13., and BTPM NPR is working to learn more.

The rate increase is required to meet Buffalo Water's revenue needs, specifically to meet the board's bond covenant - conditions the board agreed to when borrowing money through issuing bonds.

Neither the Water Board nor the City of Buffalo have yet responded to BTPM NPR's request for comment.

The Common Council is set to discuss the increases in a Finance Committee meeting Oct. 7, but does not have the authority to make changes because the Buffalo Water Board is its own separate public authority.

Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick