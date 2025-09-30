Say Yes Buffalo introduces Niagara Falls program

Say Yes Buffalo is expanding its services, adapting the same model to create Say Yes Niagara Falls, serving the Niagara Falls City School District.

The partnership establishes a pipeline for students all the way from elementary school to high school apprenticeships and after graduation, Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust said.

"We want to give as many good opportunities to young people as possible while they're in the public schools, while they're on some type of post-secondary program, and ultimately help them get a good job," he said. "That's absolutely where our priority is. It's where our time will be spent."

A key component for Say Yes Buffalo, and now Say Yes Niagara Falls, is Saturday Academy. The program includes academic programs like math, music and science for students, but also two meals offered through Say Yes.

La Movement is one of the partners that works with Say Yes to provide students a source of physical activity during Saturday Academy.

Frank Handley Jr. is a Niagara Falls native who works for La Movement, and says the impact is heightened in Niagara Falls where there might be limited resources for many students.

"Because we lack the community centers, I think a Saturday Academy provides so much access for the children to see and be a part of that on so many levels, is just a blessing and asset, to be honest," he said.

Saturday Academy is yet another tool to help educators work with students, especially since getting them in the door is the first key step, District Superintendent Mark Laurie said.

"Once they're in school, the job becomes much easier for us. And then from there, we're going to give them everything that they deserve, everything that they need to have, all the tools to be successful, and right through graduation," he said. "So Say Yes starts at a very young age, but really takes them through graduation and their next steps in life."

Another major factor is the program endowment campaign, which carries a goal of $20 million dollars.