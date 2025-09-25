Rivera voices support for arts with state funds for Essex studio center

Much-desired capital upgrades are in store at the Essex Street Arts Center, made possible by $140,000 in newly awarded state funding.

Most of that money, $125,000, will cover updates to the center’s 5,000 square-foot studio space, including new doors, windows and safety systems.

The funds will transform the space from just a box into a place where artists can create and give back to the community, Ashford Hollow Foundation Executive Director Nila Griffis-Lampman said.

“You see the movement of art throughout the city, and you see what is happening in public art specifically, and those artists are calling us and looking for spaces to create these large scale, wonderful pieces of art that bring joy to the community, joy and excitement to the community,” she said.

State Assemblymember Jon Rivera says there hasn't been enough support for the arts historically, and it's important to continue increasing efforts.

"In government, we really haven't lent the ear to folks in the arts the way that we should have. I'm super thankful that there's such a sort of community here in Western New York," he said. "That's why we've worked with (Art Services Inc.) for years now to do public art kind of all over the area, and we'll continue to do it, because I'm a big believer not just that murals are cool and that art is neat, but I genuinely believe that it adds to the uniqueness of a neighborhood."

The remaining $15,000 in funding will help pay for a large-scale mural on the building’s courtyard façade.