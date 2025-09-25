© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Leadership change in Buffalo's Law Department

By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Cavette Chambers served as the City of Buffalo's Corporation Counsel since 2022.
City of Buffalo
Cavette Chambers served as the City of Buffalo's Corporation Counsel since 2022.

The City of Buffalo's top lawyer, Cavette Chambers, has "mutually agreed" to resign from her role as Corporation Counsel according to Buffalo's Acting Mayor, Chris Scanlon.

In a statement Thursday, Scanlon said Chambers will return to her position as Assistant Corporation Counsel.

Chambers joined the city's Law Department in 2006 according to the city's website. She was appointed to lead the department as Corporation Counsel in 2022 by former Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and was the first Jamaican-American woman to hold the position.

She will be replaced by her deputy, Robert E. Quinn, who will serve as Interim Corporation Counsel effective 5 p.m. Thursday.

Scanlon said Quinn has worked with the City of Buffalo's Law Department for nearly 20 years, and "earned the respect of both his colleagues and the courts."

The role is a critical one. As lead attorney for the city, the Corporation Counsel advises the mayor, common council and all city departments on legal matters. They initiate legal action on behalf of the city and also defend the city in lawsuits.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
