Addition of trunk show among annual fashion show highlights

figTM Buffalo is bringing some new flair to its third-annual fashion event this Saturday evening in downtown Buffalo, with the addition of a trunk show once the runway closes.

It’s an important new feature that will allow attendees to support designers directly and purchase exclusive clothing that won’t be available online, Co-founder and Fashion Director Julia Papiernik said.

“There's kind of, like, a disconnect between the attendee and the designers’ collection, like, where people want to access it right away," she said. "It's more than just talking to the designer. You want to buy their inventory, their garments and stuff on the spot, so we figured out a way to do that.”

That's a key factor, especially since designers are required to make all original pieces assembled directly for the show, Papiernik said.

The event will be held in Seneca One, with the runway portion from 8 to 9 p.m. It will include more than 100 models walking in designs from a dozen designers.

While fast-paced, Papiernik says that's the goal, to help drive home the impact on the runway.

"We have, like, the show itself, and then right when the show's over, we have a final walk. And all 102 models will come out all at once and do a final walk," she said. "It's like, very cool and overwhelming. So you're like, 'wow, there's a lot of people involved with this,' and you get the scale and you get the gravity of it once you see the final walk."

Prior to the runway opening, there also will be cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., with live DJs throughout the evening.