Fox pleads guilty to 2 murders after 4-year case

Richard Fox II has pleaded guilty on two counts of second degree murder in the killings of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson.

Fox, 62, accepted a plea deal Friday, which will carry two consecutive sentences between 20 years and life in prison. He also is a twice-convicted sex offender.

Fox's defense attorneys claimed that he wanted to provide closure for the victims' families and so pleaded guilty.

It was a positive result, given the circumstances, but Fox took the cop-out along the way, said Wendy Mull, Marquita's sister.

"He copped a plea today. He copped a plea. But that's OK, because God is our Creator. He's our overseer. And it's going to be more to come," she said. "It's not going to be the first time he come back in front of this judge or another judge about somebody else's life he took."

Mull was believed to have been killed in June 2021, nearly 20 years after Fox killed Watson between 2003 and 2004, when he was in a relationship with Watson.

The remains were found in September 2021, when a hiker happened upon a human skull along Chautauqua Rails to Trails in Portland, New York, which led to the skeletal remains of both women being found.

"The first hurdle, obviously, is finding the bodies and and once the bodies were located, you know, that's really what turned this investigation," Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said. "Before that, you don't — everybody suspects that maybe they were killed, but when you find the bodies, then you can begin the testing."

Despite the pain still present for Wendy Mull and the other family members present, she sees a positive impact in the relationships she built with Cassandra Watson's family.

"They are really great people, but they are quiet. So you know, if I could be a voice to speak for them, I have to, because not everybody ... you want to come out and talk, but I'm a mouth and a big one," she said.

The case also has Mull increasing her efforts to help find other women who've gone missing, since the efforts of Mary Williams and Western New York Missing and Unidentified Persons inspired Mull to help others.

"Once I put the picture out there my sister, she had a unique look with her birthmark, and Mary never stopped," Mull said.

Despite the case's conclusion, Mull isn't shying away from continued interactions with Fox during his prison sentence.

"I plan on going to visit him and talking to him, it's not gonna stop," she said. "Why? Why? Why? Why my sister? Why Cassandra? Why are you doing — why did you do this? You just made a broken family."

Fox has waived his right to appeal and will appear for sentencing 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Erie County Courthouse.