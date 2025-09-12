Pro boxing making its return to Buffalo tonight after decade-plus

Pro boxing is making its return to Buffalo tonight for the first time in more than 10 years. Organizers and local officials are hoping it’s a knockout, and leads to a steadier stream of boxing events in the city.

Downtown Buffalo’s Forbes Theater will turn into the spot to be for fight fans in Western New York. Local promotion company Stick N Move Boxing is bringing a card of five, sanctioned pro boxing matches to the historic theater. The fighters hail from Buffalo, but also California, Florida and other states.

Co-promoter Drew Graziadei said the fight night is a culmination of work with the New York State Athletic Commission.

“There's a lot of regulations, just like anything else here. But, you see a lot more shows in New York City, Long Island, up that way, because they have more of a population of fighters and more population of people," said Graziadei. "We do have a really good fight base here, a lot of fight fans in Buffalo, and that's why we brought it back, and we tried our hardest to bring it back. And, you know, against all odds, we did it.”

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the fight night at Forbes is about more than just boxing.

“It's about showcasing buffalo as the sports town that it is, and the fact that it can host professional boxing and other professional sports and world class entertainment events. It's about creating new opportunities for local athletes, local fans, and for the local economy.”

Buffalo produced and showcased many national and world champion boxers throughout the early 20th century. “Baby” Joe Mesi carried on that legacy in the 1990s and 2000s, becoming a top heavyweight fighter, even selling out the now-KeyBank Center several times. Graziadei said they want the next generation of Buffalo born boxers to get their shot.

“This is the first step, we did it at a little smaller venue, more intimate. The next step is, see how this one goes, and then going to try to get bigger venues from here," he said. "Convention center, Harborcenter, and then, hey, the [KeyBank Center] one day would be awesome.”

Doors open tonight at 6:15 p.m. at Forbes Theater. Three heavyweight bouts are on the card, and Buffalo’s own Alex Castellano is part of the main event in the super bantamweight division.