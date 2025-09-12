© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro boxing making its return to Buffalo tonight after decade-plus

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Forbes Theater on Pearl Street is ready to host Buffalo's first pro boxing night in over a decade. Organizers have hosted amateur bouts there before, and the historic theater can hold around 600 fight fans.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Forbes Theater on Pearl Street is ready to host Buffalo's first pro boxing night in over a decade. Organizers have hosted amateur bouts there before, and the historic theater can hold around 600 fight fans.

Pro boxing is making its return to Buffalo tonight for the first time in more than 10 years. Organizers and local officials are hoping it’s a knockout, and leads to a steadier stream of boxing events in the city.

Downtown Buffalo’s Forbes Theater will turn into the spot to be for fight fans in Western New York. Local promotion company Stick N Move Boxing is bringing a card of five, sanctioned pro boxing matches to the historic theater. The fighters hail from Buffalo, but also California, Florida and other states.

Co-promoter Drew Graziadei said the fight night is a culmination of work with the New York State Athletic Commission.

“There's a lot of regulations, just like anything else here. But, you see a lot more shows in New York City, Long Island, up that way, because they have more of a population of fighters and more population of people," said Graziadei. "We do have a really good fight base here, a lot of fight fans in Buffalo, and that's why we brought it back, and we tried our hardest to bring it back. And, you know, against all odds, we did it.”

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the fight night at Forbes is about more than just boxing.

“It's about showcasing buffalo as the sports town that it is, and the fact that it can host professional boxing and other professional sports and world class entertainment events. It's about creating new opportunities for local athletes, local fans, and for the local economy.”

Buffalo produced and showcased many national and world champion boxers throughout the early 20th century. “Baby” Joe Mesi carried on that legacy in the 1990s and 2000s, becoming a top heavyweight fighter, even selling out the now-KeyBank Center several times. Graziadei said they want the next generation of Buffalo born boxers to get their shot.

“This is the first step, we did it at a little smaller venue, more intimate. The next step is, see how this one goes, and then going to try to get bigger venues from here," he said. "Convention center, Harborcenter, and then, hey, the [KeyBank Center] one day would be awesome.”

Doors open tonight at 6:15 p.m. at Forbes Theater. Three heavyweight bouts are on the card, and Buffalo’s own Alex Castellano is part of the main event in the super bantamweight division.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner