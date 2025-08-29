© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Juneteenth organizers get funding to repair, modernize building

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT
Buffalo's annual Juneteenth Festival is one of the longest running observances of the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the U.S.
Jay Moran
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo's annual Juneteenth Festival is one of the longest running observances of the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the U.S.

The organization that oversees Buffalo’s Juneteenth festivities is celebrating funding it says will secure their long-term future and year-round community outreach.

Flashback to early May 2022, and Juneteenth Festival Inc.'s headquarters in a 100-year-old building on Genesee Street suffered a partial façade collapse, and deterioration of their roof. Now with the help of community partners and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who secured $300,000 in state funds, work is already underway to build the space back up, and more modernized than ever.

“We want to keep Juneteenth going for ever," said Peoples-Stokes. "It is a remarkable state of the history of Black people in America, and it is something that should never be forgotten.”

Buffalo is approaching its 50th annual Juneteenth celebration, one that has set a precedent for others around the country, where the holiday didn’t become federally recognized until 2021.

With building upgrades, Juneteenth Festival Vice President Ras Jomo Okono said the headquarters can be more accessible to those with disabilities, and offer more year-round programming as a community hub.

“It's not only the building, but it's the grounds that supersede this physical building and give us space outside to interact with the community," said Okono. "So there are plans to continue to develop, but also to stabilize the community as we stabilize the building.”

Some of those plans include increased historical displays, educational opportunities and agricultural programming.

Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival is typically a two-day affair, complete with a parade and events and entertainment at MLK Jr. Park.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
