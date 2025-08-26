Hamlin’s back-to-school event highlights heart health and community support

More than 7,000 youth under the age of 18 experience sudden cardiac arrest in the United States per year, and only 1 in 10 people will survive. This is something that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been working hard towards changing. Hamlin has been advocating for public AED access and CPR education since 2023, following his own instance of sudden cardiac arrest.

With his charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, Hamlin has been working to uplift youth and provide education worldwide. For the third year in Buffalo, yesterday, the Chasing M’s Foundation, in partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL), held a back-to-school drive that aided 1,000 school-aged children before the school year starts at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.

Children received backpacks filled with school and personal supplies, free haircuts and braids, and got to enjoy outdoor activities. They were also invited to learn hands-only CPR training. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said the event is more than providing material resources.

“We're not just handing out supplies or teaching and participating in other activities. You're giving life-saving skills to communities as well," said Halton-Pope. "We're preparing our children for success, showing them that they are supported and reminding them that education is the foundation for opportunity.”

This was a way to extend the HEARTS Act opportunities to Buffalo youth, a federal law Hamlin helped pass, which requires schools to give CPR training and AED access. Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for youth athletes, and 9 in 10 victims will die. The AHA’s goal by 2030 is to cut that number in half.

Hamlin emphasized the importance of kids feeling confident in themselves and their skills before the new school year begins.

“Thinking back on my school days, what really made me the most prepared was knowing that the people were there for me. You know my support system, my mom, my dad, and you know my community first and foremost," Hamlin told the crowd. "So to be able to provide, you know, that fresh feeling of a haircut, school supplies, kids are ready and well equipped with all the resources that they need to be successful."

The Chasing M’s foundation also donated several AEDs to the Buffalo Police Athletic League and the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.