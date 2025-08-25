© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Round table discussion on cellphone ban held at Niagara Falls Highschool

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT

With the school year just a week away, local educators and parents gathered at Niagara Falls High School with Governor Kathy Hochul for a round table discussion regarding the new state-mandated cell phone ban. Hochul says though the ban will help with student’s mental health, its main focus is on eliminating classroom distractions.

"The student have to look at either a math teacher or a TikTok dance video and sorry teachers we know what's winning out there."

Superintendent of Niagara Falls City District Mark Laurie and Lackawanna Superintendent Nadia Nashir led the round table discussion that included students, parents, and Governor Hochul. Among those students was Harjyot Kaur a senior at Niagara Falls High School as well as a student board member. She says the change will take some getting used to.

"It's definitely a change, for sure. Change takes time. As we go deeper into the school year I think people will get used to the fact that your phone won't be available to pull out."

Niagara Falls High School has acquired phone pouches that can only be unlocked by a specialized magnetic base, similar to a retail security tag. Individual districts will have the final say on how phones will be stored throughout the day and protocols for students who break the rules.
