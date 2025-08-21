Dozens of nonprofits receive Highmark grants to support mental and physical health

Area nonprofits received significant boosts to their abilities to serve the community. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's "Blue Fund" today announced $4 million in grant money spread across 24 Western New York organizations whose mission aligns with supporting behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health care workforce development, children and expecting mothers.

"We believe that a healthy community is the foundation of a thriving society, and really, to get to a thriving society, it's the collective work of all of us," said Jessica Cox, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York. "It's not just one individual, it's not just one organization."

The health insurance company has been running the Blue Fund for the past eight years, and to date it's contributed more than $30 million to nonprofits in the region.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon thanked Highmark for their continued grant program. Two city-related organizations received grant support from the health care giant: Buffalo Police Foundation and the Police Athletic League.

"These grants, make impacts throughout our region, and they reflect the importance of collaboration," said Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, who also touted a grant to the Buffalo Police Athletic League. "Highmark support allows us to build on support to allows us to build on efforts, like creating the first ever wellness coordinator position within the Buffalo Police Department."

Individual grants ranged from $100,000 all the way up to $250,000. Recipients include Dress for Success Buffalo, Family Promise of Western New York, Health Sciences Charter School, Hispanic Heritage Council and Project Mona's House.

Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs for Highmark, said this year's grant process was extremely competitive, a signifier to him that service needs are growing in the region.

"The organizations and initiatives represented today truly stood out as having the potential to create significant positive change across the eight counties of Western New York," said Ball. "Receiving a Blue Fund grant from Highmark is a testament to your exceptional efforts and a symbol of our commitment to supporting your work."