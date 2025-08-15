New production looks to ‘Reveal’ Torn Space’s evolving campus

A visit to Silo City to chat with Dan Shanahan, artistic director and founder of Torn Space Theater, has become a summer tradition in recent years. The setting has allowed for engaging conversations as Shanahan patiently outlined his company's preparations for another site-specific production at the former industrial land along the Buffalo River.

Not this year. Instead, he and Melissa Meola, founder and associate director, sat patiently for a lengthy production discussion at the theater’s long time Fillmore Avenue home, the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle.

“There is no intention to leave Silo City,” Shanahan stressed.

“We really wanted to put a focus at this location, and then also use this performance as an opportunity to get to know our own new spaces.”

That performance, “Reveal,” runs the next two weekends. Steady construction and renovation continue at the campus so, as Meola says, the space will "reveal"’ itself during the performances. But, as is typically the case for Torn Space, there’s more.

“For two hours, we hope to transform this campus into a site-specific, performance-based, art party based on sound movement and this idea of revealing what we often conceal in hopes of finding connection and joy and bliss and love with each other,” Meola shared as construction workers moved about, putting finishing touches on the space.

The main performance, formerly a polka hall, Shanahan said, is now a “flexible black box space.” Glass has been installed, allowing for natural light and views of the historic and resurgent east side neighborhood. The main entrance will be shifted. More changes will come after “Reveal” closes.

“Audiences are asked to wear red or black or a combination of both,” Meola mentioned.

“This notion of audience participation has always been one that we’ve worked with,” Shanahan added.

While patrons will be encouraged to dance and engage in one of the many performance spaces inside Torn Space, Meola says the inhibited need not worry.

“They can listen and contemplate,” though she notes how some arrive shy, but often find themselves heavily involved in the performance.

“Each audience has its own vibe.”

Torn Space’s long-time designer, Brain Milbrand has created a “wall of video” for “Reveal.” The music will be provided by Buffalo native Mike Parker. According to Shanahan, the “influential DJ” has traveled and performed extensively throughout Europe and the United States.

“Like any good DJ, he’ll respond to that (audience) vibe, as well as our performers,” Meola said.

Once an abandoned gas station at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and Paderewski Drive, the Torn Space has grown and evolved. Shanahan believes the changes interact well with the surroundings.

“We’re trying to weave together (the campus) to create this cultural anchor in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.”