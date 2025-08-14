© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Two Niagara County motorists to serve time for hitting pedestrians

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.
Sikov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

Two North Tonawanda residents are facing jail time after pleading guilty in unrelated cases where each hit a pedestrian with a vehicle, then fled the scene.

43-year-old Amber Clark has been sentenced to one to three years in state prison after pleading guilty July 15 to hitting an e-bicyclist in September 2024 at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 47th Street in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Falls District Attorney’s office. Clark was driving under the influence of methamphetamine, seriously injuring the victim before leaving the scene.

38-year-old Joshua Myles-Jones faces three to seven years in prison and will return to be sentenced as a second-felony offender. Myles-Jones admitted to hitting a pedestrian on April 17 when his vehicle left the roadway on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda, then fled the scene.
