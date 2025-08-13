© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Point of the Meadow Shelter reopened in Delaware Park

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT
Members of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy gather in front of Point of the Meadow Shelter to discuss renovations
Members of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy gather in front of Point of the Meadow Shelter to discuss renovations

The Buffalo Olmstead Park Conservancy celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Point of the Meadow Shelter in Delaware Park. Delaware district Common Councilmember Joel Feroleto (Fair-UH- let-oh) mentioned the importance of reopening the shelter which has been closed since 2019, is critical for park goers.

"This is such a beautiful historic park. It's used by thousands of people every single day, and to have this back open is really critical, and it's really important," said Feroleto.

Renovations to the shelter include new windows and doors, toilets, sinks, new concrete exterior restroom entrances, restored masonry bricks and an upgraded electrical system .

The total project cost came to $894,500

The shelter is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
