Valentino Dixon gives motivational talk to Buffalo PAL students

Artist and exoneree Valentino Dixon spoke with students in the Youth Opportunity Connect Program about his life journey on Monday. Dixon emphasized to the group that no matter what path you take in life, being able to handle adversity is crucial to success.

"I started out as a drug dealer, and it cost me 27 years of my life, but I fought and I fought and I fought, and I'm here to speak to you guys, and that wouldn't be possible. In fact, giving up that wouldn't be possible if I didn't bust my butt and read all of those books and draw all those pictures. Okay? So as long as you guys are willing to put the work in, then anything is possible, and that's what this life is about," said Valentino.

Dixon was wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years for a Buffalo murder despite eight witnesses – including the true murderer – trying to help him clear his name.