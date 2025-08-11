Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard Launches Coffee Shop Voter Registration Series

Erie County’s newest legislator, Taisha St. Jean Tard held the first of a 3 part “Register to Vote” coffee shop series. St. Jean Tard said she not only wanted to inform residents of how to register to vote but also offer them information on other services the county offers.

"What we're realizing in certain areas, they're brand new residents, and they just don't know half the things that the government has to offer," said St. Jean Tard.

One of things mentioned was the county's need for election inspectors, which can be applied for at elections.erie.gov. Inspectors are paid up to $175 a day for for early voting and $280 to work election day.

St. Jean Tard has been in the legislature for 8 months, taking over the seat for now State Senator April Baskin. If she wants to keep that seat she will have to beat former legislator Betty Jean Grant in the general election in November. St Jean Tard says that though she respects the work Grant has done in the past, it’s time for a change.

"I would say, if you want something new and you want Buffalo an our county to grow and to be more diverse and understanding, then I think it's time for something new, and I respect all that she has done, but Buffalo is asking for new stuff."

The Register to Vote series continues Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Healing Grounds Café on Grant Street, as well as Thursday at 9 a.m. EM Tea Cup Café on Oakgrove Avenue.

