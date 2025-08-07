© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canadian Beat: Three suspects detained for attempting to transport U.S. migrants

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
Flag of the Canadian Border Services Agency
Canada Border Services Agency
Flag of the Canadian Border Services Agency

44 migrants were found inside a truck in what police in Quebec called "deplorable conditions." Three suspects were taken into custody after police intercepted a cube van carrying foreign nationals not far from the US border.

During a court appearance in Sherbrooke, Quebec, on Wednesday, the men were detained after the prosecutor objected to their release. They had been charged with inducing, aiding, or abetting someone to commit an offence under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and for aiding people to enter Canada outside of normal legal standards.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the cube van carrying the migrants was intercepted near Stanstead, Quebec, early Sunday morning. Miguel Begin of the CBSA says the 44 migrants were basically asylum seekers who were crammed into a cube van with little ventilation.

“Not a regular situation at all,” Begin said. “I’ve been with CBSA for 25 years and it's the first time we've seen that kind of illegal entry with so many people.”

Royal Canadian Mounted police said the cube van was intercepted on information about a group of migrants planning to cross the border from the U.S. A police spokesperson said the group included a pregnant woman and young children. Many were dehydrated and visibly distraught; most of them were Haitian nationals. They told officers they had crossed the border on foot and walked for two hours until the truck picked them up.

Refugee advocate and immigration lawyer Frantz Andre said President Donald Trump and his U.S. policies contributed to these kinds of migrations.

“President Trump is executing the threat of mass deportation, and what you see is probably not going to be the last time we see situations like this,” Andre said.

Most of the foreign nationals have been taken to the Border Agency’s refugee processing center for immigration assessments. Meanwhile, the three suspects are set to make another court appearance at the end of August.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Dan Karpenchuk
BTPM's comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario, and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism, and transportation.

Karpenchuk’s long career in public broadcasting began in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He currently works in the Toronto region.

He provides listeners with insights on Great Lakes issues, the arts, health trends and other topics that are important to our audience. His reports help listeners to better understand how residents on both sides of the border are impacted by issues and events.
See stories by Dan Karpenchuk