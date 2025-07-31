$65K in funding secured for local theater groups

Several notable artistic and cultural groups in Buffalo will soon see significant new funding. Gathered at the Plaza of Stars in Buffalo’s Theatre District on Wednesday, Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced that $65,000 had been secured for five cultural institutions.

MusicalFare Theatre, an Amherst-based company that is set to operate 100 performances in Shea’s 710 Theatre next season, is one of those organizations. Executive Director Randall Kramer said the funding helps execute a vision to bring more people back to downtown Buffalo.

“This funding will help us reach out to community groups and offer discounted tickets, possibly even free tickets,” Kramer said. “We want to get people into the theater. We want the theater to be a vibrant place for all of Buffalo. We're very excited about this.”

Kramer denotes that over 30,000 people are expected to attend MusicalFare performances next season.