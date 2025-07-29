© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Representative Tim Kennedy visits FeedMore WNY to lament SNAP cuts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT

Congressman Tim Kennedy was joined today with fellow lawmakers at FeedMore WNY, a local food bank, to raise awareness over cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through the president’s touted “Big Beautiful Bill.”

"It's going to leave families in our country hungry. It's going to blow massive holes in the budget of every state, and it's going to lead to even greater need for organizations like feed more that's on the ground every single day, doing God's work."

Restrictions for states to modify work requirements in high unemployment areas and caps on the Thrifty Food Plan has those fighting food insecurity worried. Collin Bishop, chief communications officer at FeedMore Western New York anticipates that cuts will increase an already high demand.

"A more disturbing trend is over the last three years. It's a 46% increase. So we are at a time of rapid increase in terms of the number of people who are nutritionally insecure in our community in Western New York, and this bill, these changes to SNAP, are going to increase the number of people who we believe will need nutritional assistance through our work and our partner agencies."

Most of changes to SNAP won’t take effect until 2027.
Jamal Harris Jr.
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in September of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well a government reporter.
