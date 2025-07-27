Buffalonians celebrate Disability Pride, 35th ADA anniversary at RiverWorks

Hundreds of Western New Yorkers gathered at RiverWorks for the Disability Pride Festival of Buffalo on Saturday to champion disability rights and create community.

The festival featured multiple performances, speakers discussing disability rights issues, a children’s activities tent and a unity walk around RiverWorks.

The festival also celebrated the 35th anniversary of the passage Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the landmark federal legislation that prohibits discrimination against disabled people in many parts of public life. Several of the festival’s speakers discussed topics related to the ADA, and event organizers distributed information about what protections disabled people have under the law.

“It’s so important for so much of our whole society, and it’s benefited everybody,” Sophia Roberts, co-chair of the festival’s entertainment committee, said of ADA. “We have a lot of information: How do you enforce that? What is that? What does it really mean? And how can we make it even better and work more for people?”

More than 80 community organizations — ranging from the National Federation of the Blind to Accessible Academics — tabled at the festival. Matt Daniels, a hockey player with a disability, came with his hockey gear to represent Buffalo Sled Vets, an adaptive hockey league for veterans.

“Adaptive sports saved my life. It keeps me grounded,” Daniels said. “I feel like it’s only right that I help spread the word — not only for veterans, but everybody else — and let them know that there are things out there for people to do to stay active. Even if you’re not an athlete in general, it’s a way to get moving.”

This year marked the first time the festival was held at RiverWorks after years at Canalside, whose cobblestone paths and grass expanses created problems for attendees using mobility devices. Roberts said organizers chose RiverWorks in large part because its paved floors and elevators make it “pretty accessible,” and it’s still in a central location.

“It was really important for us to be in a very public place where anyone might be coming because we really want to include everybody,” Roberts said. “It’s not just for people with disabilities, it’s for everyone. Everyone would benefit a lot from this festival, have a good time and learn something.”