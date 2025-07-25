© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disability Pride flag raised in Niagara Square ahead of ADA's 35th anniversary

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Advocates, city and county officials pose for a photo after the Disability Pride flag raising in Niagara Square on July 25, 2025.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
Advocates, city and county officials pose for a photo after the Disability Pride flag raising in Niagara Square on July 25, 2025.

On Friday, Buffalonians gathered to raise the Disability Pride flag in Niagara Square.

Disability Pride Month celebrates the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law 35 years ago on July 26, 1990. But it's also a celebration of community, culture, and the achievements of people with disabilities.

Shannell Davis is an activist with spinal muscular atrophy type two, who sits on the City of Buffalo’s disability advisory committee. In a speech, she explained that Disability Pride is also about visibility.

"Disability Pride Month is not just about celebration. It's about visibility. It's about taking back our identities in a world that usually sees us as burdens or something to be forgotten. I'm here to say we are not broken, we are powerful and we belong," Davis said.

Members of the city’s disability advisory committee, community leaders, the city’s ADA advocate, Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and several common council members were all in attendance for the flag raising.

The Disability Pride flag was designed by Ann Magill just a few years ago and has become a national symbol for the disability community. The flag has a black background with five different colored diagonal stripes, each representing a different group of people with disabilities. Those groups include people with physical disabilities, neurodiversity, invisible or undiagnosed disabilities, mental health conditions or psychiatric disabilities, and sensory disabilities. The black background symbolizes mourning and anger for people who have experienced ableism.

A charcoal grey flag bisected diagonally from the top left corner to the lower right right corner by five parallel stripes in red, pale gold, pale grey, light blue, and green
Ann Magill, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Ann Magill's 2021 re-designed Disability Pride Flag, which was altered to be more accessible to people with visually-triggered disabilities.

On Saturday, Buffalo will continue the celebration at Riverworks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Disability Pride Festival.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal StoriesWBFO Disabilities Beat
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins