Emergency crews restarting search efforts for missing boaters in Niagara River

Two people are still missing after a boat struck a concrete abutment on the Niagara River north of Navy Island last night, according to New York State Park Police.

Calls came into 911 around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, which resulted in a large response from park police, Niagara and Erie County Sheriff's offices, U.S. Coast Guard and various local police and fire agencies. First responders utilized water, aviation and land units throughout the area of the upper Niagara River.

Emergency crews called off the search around 3 a.m. Thursday, but resumed at daybreak.

State park police say they recovered the boat, which had extensive damage, but its two occupants were missing. While crews search for the missing boaters, investigators are conducting accident reconstruction and examination of the boat to figure out what happened.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or may have more information, to contact the State Park Police Niagara Headquarters at 716-278-1777.