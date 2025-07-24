© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Emergency crews restarting search efforts for missing boaters in Niagara River

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
First responders are still searching for two missing people after a late night boating accident on the Niagara River near Navy Island.
New York State Park Police
First responders are still searching for two missing people after a late night boating accident on the Niagara River near Navy Island.

Two people are still missing after a boat struck a concrete abutment on the Niagara River north of Navy Island last night, according to New York State Park Police.

Calls came into 911 around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, which resulted in a large response from park police, Niagara and Erie County Sheriff's offices, U.S. Coast Guard and various local police and fire agencies. First responders utilized water, aviation and land units throughout the area of the upper Niagara River.

Emergency crews called off the search around 3 a.m. Thursday, but resumed at daybreak.

State park police say they recovered the boat, which had extensive damage, but its two occupants were missing. While crews search for the missing boaters, investigators are conducting accident reconstruction and examination of the boat to figure out what happened.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or may have more information, to contact the State Park Police Niagara Headquarters at 716-278-1777.

Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
