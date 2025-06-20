Canadian Beat: Ford apologizes for comments made towards Indigenous groups

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has apologized to Indigenous leaders for comments that some First Nations described as racist. The apology came after a two-hour meeting with Indigenous leaders at his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto.

The comments were sparked by opposition to Bill 5, which would allow his government to bypass environmental and other regulations in order to fast-track resource development in special economic zones.

Native leaders have opposed Bill 5. Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford said this while reacting to opposition.

“You can’t just keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government. You’ve got to be able to take care of yourselves,” Ford said.

Ford had also said his government was making an offer to First Nations on “A silver platter”, and that he had treated them like gold. Using Bill-5, Ford’s government wants to develop valuable mineral deposits in northern Ontario as part of its plan to beef up Ontario’s economy in the face of a trade war with Washington.

But his language didn’t sit well with many Indigenous leaders. Sol Mamakwa is the only First Nations member of the Ontario Legislature.

“Those comments were very deeply troubling, but also racist. As First Nations, we are not beggars, and I think that at this point, those types of comments are not needed from the premier,” Mamakwa said.

Another leader who took exception to Ford’s comments was Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige.

“I must say that type of language shows his ignorance of the history of the Anishinaabe First people here,” Debassige said. “It doesn’t reflect well for moving towards a path of economic growth for all of Ontario and respect for First Nations people.”

During a two-hour meeting with the Indigenous leaders, Ford apologized in private and then to the media afterwards.

“I just want to say I sincerely apologize for my words. Not only if it hurt the chiefs in that room, but also all First Nations,” Ford said. “I get passionate because I want prosperity for their communities. I want prosperity for their children and their grandchildren. I also mentioned when I was in the meeting when we work together ourselves, the province, First Nations communities, and the federal government, we’re unstoppable. There’s only here’s one person we need to stop, and it’s Donald Trump.”

Debassige, speaking for Native leaders who assembled, said they found resolve.

Our chiefs felt today that the apology was sincere. We are looking forward to today as a new day going forward. We can confirm that the premier has agreed to continue the dialogue with our rights holders to move forward in a good way,” Debassige said.

Debassige said the meeting was not about Bill 5, but about the Ontario government upholding its treaty responsibility. She would not disclose everything that was discussed, but did say Native leaders are still opposed to Bill 5.

For his part, Ford said the meeting was phenomenal and that he would always respect his duty to consult.