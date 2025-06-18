© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Future of Kenmore Days at-risk following arrest filled 2025 festival

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 18, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
Kenmore Days is an annual tradition in the village. Held every year in June, its complete with carnival rides, vendors, music and a closing fireworks show.
Village of Kenmore
/
villageofkenmore.org
Kenmore Days is an annual tradition in the village. Held every year in June, its complete with carnival rides, vendors, music and a closing fireworks show.

Buffalo’s first suburb has their “Kenmore Days” festival every year in June. But violence and arrests at last weekend’s Kenmore Days has drawn the event’s future into question.

It's a stretch of days filled with food, carnival rides, music and fun in the village's park. But after five arrests were made during the 2025 Kenmore Days, Mayor Patrick Mang said the village is taking notes, and the festival's future is at-risk.

"I would think it's at threat. I really would, I would be honest with you, because we're really concerned, and we've always had these concerns," said Mang. "But in talking with the police chief, these kids, some of them were gangs, they're very confrontational and they want confrontation with police. So if that's going to happen continually in the next few years, we probably won't do something like this anymore or modify it."

Kenmore Police enacted strict rules for minors by the third and final day of the festival. Rides closed early at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and those under 18 needed a parent or guardian with them. Still, altercations and disturbances were reported by residents.

"My concern is now for the safety of the people that do attend this that I can't ensure that safety anymore," said the mayor. "So we will be having a discussion in the future about the future of Kenmore Days."

The festival has roots back to the 1970s, originally organized by a village business association.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner