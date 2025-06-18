Future of Kenmore Days at-risk following arrest filled 2025 festival

Buffalo’s first suburb has their “Kenmore Days” festival every year in June. But violence and arrests at last weekend’s Kenmore Days has drawn the event’s future into question.

It's a stretch of days filled with food, carnival rides, music and fun in the village's park. But after five arrests were made during the 2025 Kenmore Days, Mayor Patrick Mang said the village is taking notes, and the festival's future is at-risk.

"I would think it's at threat. I really would, I would be honest with you, because we're really concerned, and we've always had these concerns," said Mang. "But in talking with the police chief, these kids, some of them were gangs, they're very confrontational and they want confrontation with police. So if that's going to happen continually in the next few years, we probably won't do something like this anymore or modify it."

Kenmore Police enacted strict rules for minors by the third and final day of the festival. Rides closed early at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and those under 18 needed a parent or guardian with them. Still, altercations and disturbances were reported by residents.

"My concern is now for the safety of the people that do attend this that I can't ensure that safety anymore," said the mayor. "So we will be having a discussion in the future about the future of Kenmore Days."

The festival has roots back to the 1970s, originally organized by a village business association.