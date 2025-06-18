Final mayoral debate heats up with sharp jabs and personal attacks

With last night's debate likely being the final time for many of the candidates having the attention of local TV audiences, aggressive attacks in WKBW’s televised debate were expected early.

However, that was not the case for the first 40 minutes of the hour-long debate. The candidates refrained from personal attacks and largely stayed consistent on their previous stances on the main issues of city finances and reviving the downtown area. When it came to public safety the candidates then started to differentiate themselves. Chris Scanlon touted a community policing plan, which would put more police on the streets to better relations with city residents. Garnell Whitfield, however, pushed back on that notion.

"Police officers [being more present] in some communities that exacerbates a pre existing problem with the police. We have to recognize that's not the plan for every community. The other side of that is that it would be much better if those people actually lived in the community."

Sean Ryan and Rasheed Wyatt believed the police department needs more accountability.

"We have a lot of work to do with the Buffalo Police Department to make sure we have accountability, transparency, good training for our officers. Lots to do in the Buffalo Police Department," said Ryan.

"We need a civilian review board. Our state Attorney General, stated that we should have a civilian review board because police should not be policing police. You've seen a number of incidents in which it seems to continue," said Wyatt.

Tyson-Thompson continued to boast his experience of growing up on Buffalo’s East Side and his criminal justice degree as reasons he can be trusted to keep the public safe, despite never holding a public office. He said he’d lead with compassion and care.

However, as the night rolled on -- the tension rolled in, like from Wyatt.

"How are we not experts in snow removal I don’t know? So I’ll be working with the department of public works and addressing those issues. Hands on, I won’t be going around getting photo ops."

"You didn't change the snow plan, you changed the date it was due," said Scanlon.

Tyson-Thompson took on the popular pothole problem.

"Everything they just said I couldn’t understand. Even with all these degrees that I have. They said we fixed 3,000 potholes, drive down main street I don’t think anyone’s noticed."

Whitfield pushed back against some of Scanlon’s criticism of the county Democratic committee's endorsement process, which went to Ryan.

"Only one person got that nomination, and it wasn’t me. Commissioner Whitfield has mentioned how ugly is gotten in this campaign. Only one person on this stage has done, the senator has lied and will continue to lie about me for the next seven days."

"This process was not fair. You can’t talk about him, the finger was on the scale for you also. Everyone up here has been appointed or have had these things handed to them."

Ryan oddly did not go on the offensive during the debate, shockingly not making a single mention of his infamous Carl Paladino attacks and even ignored Scanlon's accusation of lying.

The candidates had a brief moment of unity; after being asked a question of if Buffalo is a city of moderate democrats after India Walton's decisive defeat to Byron Brown 4 years prior Ryan, Wyatt, Whitfield, and Tyson-Thompson all defended Walton's character and campaign and chose to criticize the process in which Brown was able to stay in the race.

Scanlon did not go as far as the others but still conveyed how the lessons of Walton's primary upset still needed to be heeded, further saying that "we need to be open to conversation with everyone, regardless of their school of thought."

Early voting has already begun and will end this Sunday. Primary day is June 24.

