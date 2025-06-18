Ellicottville’s hospitality landscape gets a major shakeup

In a major change within Ellicottville’s hospitality landscape, the owners of the 84-room Wingate by Wyndham hotel is upgrading to a new brand. Tom Molenda, Ellicott Hotels' director of operations, said the 20-year-old Wingate is due for a $2 million top-to-bottom series of renovations as a prelude to the Wingate converting to the upscale Huntley House Hotel, which is part of Choice Hotels’ Ascend Collection.

“We felt it was time to reposition the asset, and not only to compete with the other hotels in the area, we also want to strategically position ourselves to attract the short-term rental guests that have flooded the Ellicottville area,” Molenda said.

Amenities will run deep in the revamped hotel. Plans call for such additions as a heated outdoor mineral pool that will be in use all year and infrared saunas, as well as a new lobby.

“We plan on doing that with a series of steps. In all of those steps will be higher-end, amenity-based decisions,” Molenda said.

The Huntley House renovations will start within the next few weeks. Ellicott Hotels needs to first secure financing for the condo and short-term rental expansions, but Molenda said they are confident.