Ellicottville’s hospitality landscape gets a major shakeup

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
Ellicott hotels will be renovating the Wyngate by Wyndham hotel into the region's first Huntley House hotel later this year.
Ellicott Development
Ellicott hotels will be renovating the Wyngate by Wyndham hotel into the region's first Huntley House hotel later this year.

In a major change within Ellicottville’s hospitality landscape, the owners of the 84-room Wingate by Wyndham hotel is upgrading to a new brand. Tom Molenda, Ellicott Hotels' director of operations, said the 20-year-old Wingate is due for a $2 million top-to-bottom series of renovations as a prelude to the Wingate converting to the upscale Huntley House Hotel, which is part of Choice Hotels’ Ascend Collection.

“We felt it was time to reposition the asset, and not only to compete with the other hotels in the area, we also want to strategically position ourselves to attract the short-term rental guests that have flooded the Ellicottville area,” Molenda said.

Amenities will run deep in the revamped hotel. Plans call for such additions as a heated outdoor mineral pool that will be in use all year and infrared saunas, as well as a new lobby.

“We plan on doing that with a series of steps. In all of those steps will be higher-end, amenity-based decisions,” Molenda said.

The Huntley House renovations will start within the next few weeks. Ellicott Hotels needs to first secure financing for the condo and short-term rental expansions, but Molenda said they are confident.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
