Beef on weck takes center stage in WNY on National Roast Beef Day

Buffalo’s other culinary landmark – beef on weck - is taking center stage today as June 12th is “National Roast Beef Day.”

Bonnie Roesch co-owner of Charlie the Butcher says more than 125 years old, beef on weck is one of those localized food items that truly defines Buffalo.

“It's a staple. It’s just unique with those three flavors, and probably what makes it so unique is that it is Buffalo,” Roesch said.

Beef on weck was created along Buffalo’s waterfront in the late 1800s when a bar owner and a German baker got together to create a new sandwich that would keep patrons in their establishment after working in the city’s grain mills. Roesch says it took hold.

“It's us Buffalonians and the people who have come here that just fall in love with this sandwich because it’s a true representation of who we are,” Roesch said.

A basic beef on weck features thinly sliced roast beef, the caraway seeded kaiser roll and horseradish.