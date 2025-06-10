YMCA eyes North Buffalo site for new recreation hub

What had been a steel foundry location for decades, and, more recently a site for a proposed new branch by the YMCA Buffalo Niagara is now set to become a day camp location for the YMCA.

The Y wants to turn the vacant, seven-acre site at 1984 Elmwood Avenue into Camp Swan, a city recreational hub for youth. The $7.5 million project will start its review process with the Buffalo’s Planning Board on June 15. Lindsay Haubenreich, a Phillips Lytle LLP partner, who is representing the YMCA on the Camp Swan project says, the intent that the YMCA can begin working on the site later this year, or by early 2026.

“All of that is needed in place first before we can proceed with the Brownfield cleanup program, which we're still working through with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Then once the site is fully remediated, then new construction on the camp will begin,” Haubernreich said.

The YMCA closed its Delaware Avenue location this past April. But, Haubenreich says developing some sort of community center on the Elmwood Avenue site remained a top YMCA priority.

“These are going to be camps that will be open to everybody with a pay-as-you-go type fee structure since it's the YMCA. So, it's a great cause, and it will put a long-vacant former industrial site back into productive use in an area that can really use some of these services,” Haubernreich said.

Planned for the site are such amenities as an outdoor pool, activity barns, a climbing wall, an amphitheater and multi-use outdoor fields.