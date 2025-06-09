Box office bench strength: What Shea's is doing to bring in Gen Z and millennials

Broadway productions are seeing record growth in attracting younger audiences to its shows. Driven in large part by modern adaptions of the classics, and originals with more present themes, several recent runs in New York City have hit more than the three percent Gen Z industry average. What is live theater in Western New York doing?

When Brian Higgins left Congress to take over the Shea’s Performing Arts Center presidency, he knew one thing: Shea’s has a robust attendance record but to keep it going - and growing - the venerable downtown Buffalo theater had to figure out a way to bring in a younger audience.

Shea’s is on pace to attract more than 350,000 patrons this season. Much of Shea’s attendance base is from the baby boom generation but, it needs to reach out to the Gen Y and Gen Z crowd to keep the theater’s attendance base on track.

“Those shows are coming to Shea’s because in the end, the economics are it's all about filling seats,” Higgins said. “If you have the largest theater in New York State, and you have in Buffalo, a very loyal traditional musical theater audience, we have every incentive to go after a new demographic.”

This is the same task facing other cultural institutions both locally and nationally. They must reach out and capture the next generation of supporters.

That’s why Shea’s has forged relationships with MusicalFair Theatre, which is relocating from suburban Amherst to downtown Buffalo, and with the Ujima Company Inc. Theatre. MusicalFair is beginning a long-term residency in the Shea’s 710 Theater while Ujima will produce plays at the 710 Theater and Smith Theater.

“It’s an absolute necessity to cultivate new audiences, and that's what exactly what we're doing,” Higgins said.

Higgins says modernizing amenities is part of it too. Shea’s will soon begin a $20 million expansion with new bathrooms, elevators and concessions.

Bookings are balancing both traditional favorites with new shows and revivals.

"The Lion King," which drew more than 68,000 people during its three-week run this past winter, left behind a $19 million spin-off for downtown and the region.