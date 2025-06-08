Pioneer flag football wins New York State Championship with thrilling comeback
The Panthers defeat Owego Free Academy 13-12 in Overtime to claim the New York State Class C Championship, becoming the first State Champions from Section VI in the sport's three-year history.
CORTLAND, NY - The Pioneer Panthers flag football team won the 2025 Class C New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championship, defeating Owego Free Academy 13-12 in Overtime.
Pioneer is the first school from Section VI to win a State Championship for flag football.
Our girls are so resilient. They're so tough, they work so hard. We were losing with a minute left; they're not phased. That's who we are. That's who Pioneer kids are; they're hard working, tough kids [with] big hearts, and they love each other.Pioneer Head Coach Chris Edwards
The Panthers trailed the Section VI representative, Owego, 6-0 at halftime in a defensive battle. "We blew one coverage, you know. Other than that, we said we're going to cut the head off the dragon. We're going to take away their best player the whole game. And I think we did that." - Pioneer HC Chris Edwards
With fifty-three seconds left in the second half, Panther's freshman quarterback Ellie Edwards found junior Abigail Mason on the right side of the endzone for the game's tying score.
In overtime, the Panthers scored on their first possession, with Edwards connecting with Mason once again, to take the 12-6 lead. Pioneer converted their one-point attempt after the score, again, Edwards to Mason.
On defense, the Panthers secured the win, despite Owego scoring on their lone overtime possession. Owego attempted to tie the game at thirteen with a passing play after the touchdown, but the pass fell incomplete, ending the game.