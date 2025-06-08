Pioneer flag football wins New York State Championship with thrilling comeback

CORTLAND, NY - The Pioneer Panthers flag football team won the 2025 Class C New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championship, defeating Owego Free Academy 13-12 in Overtime.

Pioneer is the first school from Section VI to win a State Championship for flag football.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Pioneer Head Coach Chris Edwards and his daughter, sophomore quarterback Ellie Edwards, embrace after winning the State Championship in emotional fashion.

Our girls are so resilient. They're so tough, they work so hard. We were losing with a minute left; they're not phased. That's who we are. That's who Pioneer kids are; they're hard working, tough kids [with] big hearts, and they love each other. Pioneer Head Coach Chris Edwards

The Panthers trailed the Section VI representative, Owego, 6-0 at halftime in a defensive battle. "We blew one coverage, you know. Other than that, we said we're going to cut the head off the dragon. We're going to take away their best player the whole game. And I think we did that." - Pioneer HC Chris Edwards

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Pioneer Head Coach Chris Edwards rallies the Panthers flag football team at halftime of the 2025 Class C State Championship, trailing Owego 6-0.

With fifty-three seconds left in the second half, Panther's freshman quarterback Ellie Edwards found junior Abigail Mason on the right side of the endzone for the game's tying score.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Pioneer junior Abigail Mason hauls in the Panthers' first score of the game, tying the State Championship 6-6 with :53 left in regulation time.

In overtime, the Panthers scored on their first possession, with Edwards connecting with Mason once again, to take the 12-6 lead. Pioneer converted their one-point attempt after the score, again, Edwards to Mason.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Abigail Mason shakes away from two defenders after catching the go-ahead touchdown for Pioneer, taking the lead 12-6 in Overtime.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Pioneer's Ellie Edwards (right), Abigail Mason (second from left), and the Panthers offense celebrate after converting the point after touchdown in overtime, to lead 13-6; it would stand as the game-winning point.

On defense, the Panthers secured the win, despite Owego scoring on their lone overtime possession. Owego attempted to tie the game at thirteen with a passing play after the touchdown, but the pass fell incomplete, ending the game.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Bailei Hopkins (left), and Mykenna Rosier (second from left) celebrate as the Panther defense makes a stop on Owego's extra point attempt, winning the game for Pioneer in overtime.