What to expect for tonight's Buffalo mayoral debate

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:52 PM EDT
Photo from Kavinoky Theatre
Kavinoky Theatre
D'Youville University
Photo from Kavinoky Theatre

With the Democratic primary inching closer, Buffalo’s mayoral candidates have been put into a plethora of public events and forums. However today marks the first mayoral debate. Candidates will have the option to rebut what other candidates say if directly mentioned, an option that has not been available in past forums.

Expect to see the candidates take aim at the 7-month incumbent Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, who’s already been targeted in TV attack ads. He’ll look to highlight some of his city financial moves that have won state approval.

University Councilman Rasheed Wyatt and former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield are notable names but have run relatively low-key campaigns. This will be the first time for many voters to become familiar with their campaign platforms.

Anthony Tyson Thompson who joined the race late and has never held elected office will also have the opportunity to familiarize himself with voters.

State Senator Sean Ryan, endorsed by the county Democratic committee, has centered his campaign on bringing a fresh perspective into city hall, but has received pushback from some common council members about his financial proposals.

The debate will be held at D’Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre. The debate will kick off at 7:00 p.m.
