Buffalo School Board votes to pass budget

It was standing room only at last night’s Buffalo Public Schools board meeting. Parents, teachers, staff and union officials filled the room while they took turns airing their grievances over the proposed $1.19 billion budget. Buffalo Teachers Federation President Rich Nigro doesn’t believe it puts families or staff first, and neither does parent Kim Schecter.

"I don't envy the board's or the superintendent's position here with this daunting task of balancing an over $1 billion budget, and I respect your goal of attempting to do so while remaining fiscally responsible, but I believe the current budget, as presented, does so on the backs of students and teachers," said Nigro.

" I don't mind paying taxes to the city, but it just seems that there's no need to fire school counselors, especially when there appears to be increasing hires of administrators," said Shecter

The board had grievances of their own to air as well, but those were more so with each other, as tempers flared in the lead up to vote on the budget’s approval between members Sharon Belton-Cottman and Jennifer Mecozzi.

"But you cannot sit here and threaten not to pass a budget because you're not hiring counselors!" said Belton-Cottman.

"I'm not threatening," said Mecozzi.

"I'm not talking about not talking just to you. I'm talking to this board," said Belton-Cottman.

"I really feel like you're trying to speak for everybody," said Mecozzi.

"I don't care, I'm speaking for me. I have more experience on this board than you do," said Belton-Cottman.

The back forth stemmed off of a lengthy debate over whether or not cuts were needed to Woz Ed, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics kit-based program produced by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and championed by Belton-Cottman.

The budget includes over $1.1 billion in revenue, but expenses are expected to be at $1.18 billion, leaving a massive deficit. To help cover the shortfall, the district plans to use nearly $79 million in reserve funds.

The over billion-dollar budget passed by a vote of 5-3. Board members Lawrence Scott, Mecozzi, and Adrianna Zullich were the no votes. Member Cindi McEachon was not in attendance at the meeting, but said in a statement she would have also voted no.