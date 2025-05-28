© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Clarence and Orchard Park win Section VI flag football championships

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jack Kreuzer
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:14 PM EDT
Captains from Orchard Park and Kenmore meet for the Coin Toss ahead of the girls flag football 2025 Class A Section VI Championship.
Jack Kreuzer
/
BTPM NPR
Captains from Orchard Park and Kenmore meet for the Coin Toss ahead of the girls flag football 2025 Class A Section VI Championship.

The Clarence Red Devils girls flag football team defeated the Williamsville South Billies 34-0 in the Class B Section VI Championship on Wednesday night at Sweet Home High School.

This win gives Clarence and Head Coach Mark Layer their third consecutive Sectional Title, champions in each year since the sport became sanctioned by the NYSPHSAA.

Freshman running back Ellie LaDelfa scored all five touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Jack Kreuzer
/
BTPM NPR
The Clarence Red Devils capture the 2025 Section VI Class B Championship, defeating Williamsville South in the title game.

In the Class A Championship that followed, the Orchard Park Quakers took down top seeded Kenmore 30-6.

The victory gives OP their program's first Sectional title, under the direction of Head Coach Jeffrey Weiss. This win also avenged a loss earlier in the season, when Kenmore beat OP 13-0.

Senior quarterback Halle Senfield led the Quakers on both sides of the ball, recording two interceptions of defense. Senfield connected with classmate Catie Kelly for two touchdowns through the air, including what what stand as the game winning in the dying seconds of the first half.

Orchard Park claims their first Section VI Championship in program history, defeating Kenmore in the 2025 Class A title game.
Jack Kreuzer
/
BTPM NPR
Orchard Park claims their first Section VI Championship in program history, defeating Kenmore in the 2025 Class A title game.

Clarence and Orchard Park advance to the Far West Regionals, to be held this Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News BTPM Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer