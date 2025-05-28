Clarence and Orchard Park win Section VI flag football championships

The Clarence Red Devils girls flag football team defeated the Williamsville South Billies 34-0 in the Class B Section VI Championship on Wednesday night at Sweet Home High School.

This win gives Clarence and Head Coach Mark Layer their third consecutive Sectional Title, champions in each year since the sport became sanctioned by the NYSPHSAA.

Freshman running back Ellie LaDelfa scored all five touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR The Clarence Red Devils capture the 2025 Section VI Class B Championship, defeating Williamsville South in the title game.

In the Class A Championship that followed, the Orchard Park Quakers took down top seeded Kenmore 30-6.

The victory gives OP their program's first Sectional title, under the direction of Head Coach Jeffrey Weiss. This win also avenged a loss earlier in the season, when Kenmore beat OP 13-0.

Senior quarterback Halle Senfield led the Quakers on both sides of the ball, recording two interceptions of defense. Senfield connected with classmate Catie Kelly for two touchdowns through the air, including what what stand as the game winning in the dying seconds of the first half.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Orchard Park claims their first Section VI Championship in program history, defeating Kenmore in the 2025 Class A title game.

Clarence and Orchard Park advance to the Far West Regionals, to be held this Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.