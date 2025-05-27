© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WNY officials gather to raise Pride Flag

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon addressing the crowd at Pride flag raising

Today marks the start of Buffalo Pride week, and with that many local officials alongside LGBTQ organizations took time this afternoon to host the annual pride flag raising ceremony in Niagara Square. President of Stonewall Democrats of Western New York Bryan Ball says that now more than ever is the time to speak out in support of pride.

"Pride is fighting for our dignity, our safety and our equality, and pride is needed more than ever this year. Our LGBTQ+ community is under attack from governments within our country that are seeking to endanger our children, deny us our health care, revoke our constitutional rights and erase our history."
MicrosoftTeams-video (2).mp4

Buffalo Pride Week will be packed with events all week long and will be capped off this Sunday with the Buffalo Pride Parade. The Parade will start just outside of Buffalo State’s campus and go along Elmwood Avenue before ending around Evergreen Health. To find out about more pride events happening this week visit www.buffalopride.org.
