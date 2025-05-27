© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Development plans for former Buffalo bowling alley site rolling along

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:06 PM EDT
The $26 million Amherst Commons Apartments is set for the former Amherst Bowling Center on East Amherst Street in Buffalo.

One more Buffalo planning meeting and the developers behind a $26 million apartment complex that will replace the long-vacant Amherst Bowling Center will be good to go.

The project, many years in the making and subject to several development plans and developers, is now being shepherded by Westchester County-headquartered Regan Development Corp. and local investors 47 East Amherst LLC.

Plans call for the 52,000-square-foot former bowling alley at 47 East Amherst Street to be demolished and replaced by a U-shaped, three-story, nearly 140,000-square-foot building that will house 134 apartments and whose tenants are those in the workforce and moderate-income level brackets.

Apartments will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

Designed by Buffalo’s HHL Architects, the project has been dubbed the Amherst Commons Apartments.

The U-shaped building will include such amenities as a central courtyard, two rain gardens, and a playground.

Already approved by the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals, if the planning board signs on the project during its upcoming June 2 meeting, construction could begin later this year.

The project is on pace to open by mid-2028.
Jim Fink
Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987.
