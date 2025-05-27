Development plans for former Buffalo bowling alley site rolling along

One more Buffalo planning meeting and the developers behind a $26 million apartment complex that will replace the long-vacant Amherst Bowling Center will be good to go.

The project, many years in the making and subject to several development plans and developers, is now being shepherded by Westchester County-headquartered Regan Development Corp. and local investors 47 East Amherst LLC.

Plans call for the 52,000-square-foot former bowling alley at 47 East Amherst Street to be demolished and replaced by a U-shaped, three-story, nearly 140,000-square-foot building that will house 134 apartments and whose tenants are those in the workforce and moderate-income level brackets.

Apartments will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

Designed by Buffalo’s HHL Architects, the project has been dubbed the Amherst Commons Apartments.

The U-shaped building will include such amenities as a central courtyard, two rain gardens, and a playground.

Already approved by the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals, if the planning board signs on the project during its upcoming June 2 meeting, construction could begin later this year.

The project is on pace to open by mid-2028.