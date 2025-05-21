Katie Smith 'looking forward' to leading Depew school district

Depew Union Free School District has had a revolving door of Superintendents since the initial retirement of Jeffrey Rabbey in 2022. Since 2022 the Board of Education has appointed Henry Stopinski as interim Superintendent until his retirement in 2023. Douglas Whelan then took on the interim role and was set to be replaced by Michael Lauria before the start of the 2024-2025 school year until the board rescinded the offer a month after making the original appointment.

With such unstable leadership Smith is looking to bring some stability to the school district.

“I think that, one, my entry is going to certainly be built on establishing trust and knowing that I'm a learner and my job entering is to meet people, to get to know people, to truly listen and to ask questions, to learn more, and to do everything that I can to demonstrate that I'm committed to being there," said Smith. "And I'm committed to the success of all.”

Smith mentioned there are no problems specific to the Depew school district, but widespread problems like chronic absenteeism and the growing popularity of AI are issues she’s ready to face.

“I believe that some of the challenges that many superintendents and districts are facing include chronic absenteeism and getting kids to school. And what are those barriers and roadblocks that we need to move so that we can get kids attending more regularly?" said Smith. "Because that directly impacts how kids are achieving and making sure that again, we want all of our kids in school. I think too, we're in an ever evolving, changing world with technology and AI. So how do we ensure that we are equipping our educators in classrooms and evolving and adapting programs that really can one meet the needs of our students so that they can thrive and also prepare them for an ever-changing world?”

Smith also mentioned assisting families who are struggling financially as well monitoring the changes going on from the federal level as challenges, she’s ready to face. Off the job Smith said she has a number of hobbies including reading, traveling, and spending time with family.

“I'm a mom of two boys, and so they certainly keep me active and busy. I enjoy reading, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family and serving the community.”

Smith’s husband also works in education as a teacher at the Royalton-Hartland School District.

With less than two months remaining in the school year, Smith said it's a time of reflection for her and the time she's spent in North Tonawanda.

“I couldn't name just one thing. I feel incredibly blessed to have had 10 years here," Smith said of her time at NT. "I'll miss the most is an absolute commitment to care. Kids and school spirit and the community. You know, one of the sayings is 'once a lumberjack, always a lumberjack,' and you can feel that. You can absolutely feel that. And I've had the opportunity to work with so many different people and families and kids that all miss that, that camaraderie.”

Smith’s last day at North Tonawanda will be June 30. Smith’s three-year contract with Depew starts July 1.