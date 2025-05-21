Buffalo announces citywide repaving project

More than 190 streets in Buffalo will soon be milled and paved under Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon's announced $17 million infrastructure project.

Work has already begun in the city's Masten District, and crews will proceed for others on a schedule subject to weather conditions and construction-related factors.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon (center) joined by Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton (left) and Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart (right) announcing the schedule of the city's 2025 street paving schedule. At $17 million, it's the highest funding in recent history.

Acting Mayor Scanlon called the project a win for "quality of life" in Buffalo.

"This infrastructure plan will provide reliable, well maintained roads, and it's one of the main responsibilities of city government," said Scanlon. "Good roads make for smoother commutes, support businesses and make our neighborhoods safer."

The paving project, which is typically an annual undertaking, utilizes a mix of federal, state and city funding. City Engineer Nolan Skipper said this year though, the $17 million commitment is the highest it's been, at least in recent years.

"Last year was roughly $13 million. The year before was roughly $11 million. I've only been here five years, but since I've been here, it's been an increasing number every year," said Skipper. "And to the mayor's point, that $17 million number is key to stay ahead of rising costs and make sure our roads remain safe to travel on."

Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart said repaving streets are key in showing the city is working for residents and their needs.

"People have more pride in their communities when their neighborhoods look good and when their elected officials and all of the engineers and commissioners are listening to their needs," she said.

To see if your street is being repaved, or the status, check the city's full interactive map here.